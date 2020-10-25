Food Foundation launch UK-wide map of free meals for children

Published: 25th October 2020 12:03

In response to the outcry over the Government's decision not to extend free school meals over the holidays, the Food Foundation have launched 'KidsMealsMap' - an interactive map showcasing the locations of all the businesses and communities working to ensure no child goes hungry this October half-term.

The Food Foundation are a registered charity, with the goal of making healthy and nutritious food accessible and affordale across the country. Working alongside local communities, the KidsMealsMap is a culmination of all their hard work, connecting those who need food with those who can provide it.

The map is an ever-expanding testament to the kind-heartedness of all the local communities and businesses opening their doors and providing meals to families that are struggling over the half term - especially due to the effects of the pandemic on income and access to healthy food. It is a useful tool for families all across the UK, supporting the #EndChildFoodPoverty campaign spearheaded by Marcus Rashford.

There are currently four businesses listed on the map in the Portsmouth area - Wild Thyme Wholefoods (Palmerston Road, Southsea), Pho (Gunwharf Quays), Jacob's Well Care Centre (Gosport), and Robins Nest Emporium (Fareham). If you or your business are offering free meals for children, it is quick and easy to add your listing to the map, along with a description of what you're offering.

The KidsMealsMap can be found here, along with more information about adding your own listing.

