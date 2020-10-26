https://analytics.google.
Update on Maritime Security Incident off the Isle Of Wight

Published: 26th October 2020 14:02
Hampshire Constabulary continues to lead the investigation into the maritime security incident, which took place on board the Nave Andromeda off the coast of the Isle of Wight yesterday (Sunday 25 October).

At 10.04am concerns were raised to police for the welfare of crew on board the vessel, which was situated approximately six miles off the coast of Bembridge.

The vessel had been travelling in the direction of Southampton, having sailed from Lagos in Nigeria.

It was reported that a number of stowaways were on board, and they had made threats towards the crew.

Following a multi-agency response by police with support from the military and other emergency service partners, seven people were detained by police.

The seven men have been arrested on suspicion of seizing or exercising control of a ship by use of threats or force under Sec 9(1) and (3) of Aviation and Maritime and Security Act 1990. They all remain in custody at police stations across Hampshire.

All 22 crew members are safe and well and the vessel is now alongside in the port of Southampton. Investigators are speaking to the crew members to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.

Hampshire Constabulary would like to take this opportunity to thank the partner agencies including the Maritime & Coastguard Agency, the military, the Home Office, and Border Force, which have been helping our investigation and assisted in bringing this incident to a safe conclusion.

 

