Can you help find Barry Jones from Portsmouth?

Published: 27th October 2020 07:50
Can you help find 41-year-old Barry Jones from Portsmouth?

picture of Barry Jones, 5ft tall, balding, of skinny build, receding side hair.

Barry was last seen near to the Esso garage on Milton Road, Fratton at approximately 2pm after he left his supported living accommodation in Eastern Road yesterday, Monday 26 October. 

Officers also have a potential sighting of him at KFC in the Pompey Centre, Fratton between 6pm and 6.30pm.

His family and carers are understandably concerned for his welfare and we are now turning to you to help locate him.

Barry is described as being around and carrying four blue bags potentially containing sweets and/or chocolate.

Barry has severe learning difficulties including non-verbal autism and can only communicate by nodding or shaking his head. 

He doesn’t like the dark and Police believe he may have found somewhere to sleep outdoors, so Officers ask you to keep an eye out for Barry and also check your gardens.

If you see Barry, please call 101, quoting the reference 44200416347.

 

