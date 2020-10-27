Hampshire County Council issues COVID alert Medium advice for most vulnerable residents

Published: 27th October 2020 10:32

Residents who are most at risk from the coronavirus are being urged to take extra steps to stay safe.

This follows confirmation that the county is currently at COVID alert level Medium, as determined by the Government's recently announced three-tier system.

Councillor Liz Fairhurst, Hampshire County Council's Executive Member for Adult Social Care and Health said: "With COVID-19 infections rising across Hampshire, we are issuing additional guidance for residents who are most at risk from the adverse effects of the virus to help them take all practical steps to protect themselves and remain safe. This includes anyone who is ‘clinically extremely vulnerable' and who was previously shielding."

Anyone living in a Medium alert level area must follow the national government guidance which includes - not meeting in groups of more than six people, maintain social distance from anyone not in your household of two metres, wearing face coverings in certain situations, and hand wash - frequently.

In addition to this, Hampshire residents in the clinically extremely vulnerable group - as well as those who have a long term health condition or are aged over 60 - are being encouraged to follow these steps to help further reduce their risk:

Where possible limit social contact, meet outdoors and avoid crowded places

If you need to shop or pick up medications, go at a quieter time or ask friends and family to collect for you - alternatively use on-line delivery or click and collect services

Continue to access social care, medical services and urgent care when you need to.

Limit unnecessary journeys on public transport

Work from home where possible (children can still attend school)

Councillor Fairhurst added: "As we head into the winter, and with colds, flu and the coronavirus in circulation, we hope that by taking some additional precautions, our most vulnerable residents will be less likely to contract the virus, helping to keep them well in advance of a vaccine becoming widely available.

"We also want people to know that while many of those impacted by COVID-19 are being supported by their family, friends and local communities at this time, help is available through the Hampshire Coronavirus Support and Helpline. Anyone in need, including those who are self-isolating, can access a range of advice, information and practical support."

The Hampshire Coronavirus Support and Helpline is currently open 9am-5pm Monday - Thursday, and 9am-4.30pm on Fridays. The number is 0333 370 4000 (calls are charged at a local rate).

