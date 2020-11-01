Hampshire's Foster Focus Week goes online: 26 October to 1 November 2020

Published: 27th October 2020 10:47

Hampshire County Council's second annual Foster Focus Week is taking its message online to raise awareness of fostering opportunities across the county. Anyone who would like to have their questions answered is invited to join a virtual drop-in session to find out more.

Councillor Patricia Stallard, the County Council's Executive Lead Member for Children's Services and Young People, said:

"Fostering is a challenging but fantastically rewarding role, and our foster carers do a vital job, providing safe and loving homes to our most vulnerable children. We really do need more, like-minded people to join our carers' ranks. We are currently looking after more than 1,600 children in Hampshire and I'd encourage anyone who is interested in making a difference to join us for an initial chat so that we can answer any questions they may have about fostering."

Hampshire's foster carers are paid an allowance to cover expenses and are given full training and access to ongoing support.

Anyone interested in learning more is invited to join Hampshire Fostercare at one of their Foster Focus Week virtual information events, where foster carers will be online, answering questions. These are informal sessions and there is no pressure to apply to become a foster carer:

Have a conversation with us: Wednesday 28 October, 11:15am. General fostering information event.

Cuppa with a carer: Wednesday 28 October, 6:45pm. For those under 35 and looking to foster.

Have a conversation with us: Thursday 29 October, 7:15pm General fostering information event.

You can also request a free information pack at www.hants.gov.uk/youcan. Hampshire County Council's website carries a wealth of information about fostering in the county at www.hants.gov.uk/fostering.

