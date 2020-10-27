https://analytics.google.
Keep Hampshire Safe this half-term - families urged to play their part to help limit the spread of COVID-19

Published: 27th October 2020 11:05
Families across Hampshire are being urged to continue to follow official COVID-19 guidance to help stay safe this October half-term and reduce the spread of coronavirus.


As in other parts of England, the local rate of infection continues to rise, and Hampshire's current COVID alert level is ‘Medium' according to the Government's three-tier system. This means national safety rules apply across the county and must be followed.

Councillor Roz Chadd, Hampshire County Council's Executive Member for Education and Skills said: "We know how much everyone is looking forward to having a well-deserved break this half-term, but we must all remain vigilant and play our part in helping to stop the spread of the virus and protect public health. However, that should not mean we cannot continue to have fun with our families and there are a number of really great ideas online for alternative ways to enjoy Halloween such as pumpkin trails and themed scavenger hunts.

"I would like to thank all nurseries, pre-schools, schools and colleges across the county for their continued and valued support throughout what has been an incredibly challenging start to the academic year. The hard work and commitment of staff are enormously appreciated - keeping pupils engaged in their learning during difficult and changing circumstances and ensuring that their settings are safe places to be."
With Halloween and Bonfire Night also on the horizon, people are also being reminded to ensure they follow the important Government guidance. This means continuing to observe social distancing, practicing good hand hygiene and wearing a face covering - as well as applying the ‘rule of six', with no large gatherings indoors or outdoors in groups of more than six people.

Residents are encouraged to celebrate within their own household and to find alternative and creative ways of doing so, and to avoid Trick or Treating - which carries risks associated with the spread of Covid-19.

