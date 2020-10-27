Support for Kickstart scheme as Hampshire County Council creates jobs and training opportunities for young people

Hampshire County Council has committed to actively support the national Kickstart scheme with plans to offer a minimum of 30 job placements across the organisation for young people aged 16 to 24 years.

Councillor Roz Chadd, the County Council's Executive Member of Education and Skills said: "We recognise the impact that COVID-19 has had on the local economy and local businesses, causing job losses. It is why we have established an Employment and Skills Strategy, to boost employment and apprenticeships in the county - a strategy which is designed to build on, and complement national initiatives like Kickstart."

"In addition to offering placements here, at the County Council, we will be supporting, with advice and guidance, other employers who wish to participate in the Kickstart scheme, particularly other public sector employers, third sector groups and employers in the health and care sector."

From this November until June 2022, the County Council's Kickstart programme will offer six-month job placements of 25 hours a week across the organisation. Young people will be supported with work-related training and helped to develop their employability skills, while receiving the National Minimum Wage.

To reach those young people who will benefit most from these placements, the County Council's Skills and Participation Team will be working closely with Department for Work and Pension (DWP) Work Coaches.

Any business, no matter how small, can get involved. If you would like more information about how to participate please email: kickstart@hants.gov.uk

