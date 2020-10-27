Retirement Marks End of an Era for Lalys Pharmacy

Published: 27th October 2020 11:53

After three decades of working together in serving the local communities of Buckland, Fratton and Kingston, Portsmouth's leading independent pharmacy has given public thanks to a much-loved local doctor who is retiring from General Practice.

After completing his training in rural practice and then the city of Birmingham, Dr Ian Morris moved to his wife's hometown on the south coast in 1991 and joined Hanway Medical Practice where he served almost 30 years and became Senior Partner.

‘Having tried both types of environment when qualifying to become a GP, I found working in innercity practices much more interesting and rewarding,' he explains. ‘I am also proud to have worked in a generation of doctors who were able to build trusted, long-term relationships with patients in order to provide support andcare when needed.'

Mr and Mrs Laly bid a fond farewell to Dr Ian Morris with staff & customers at their Fratton Branch

As well as hundreds of patients across Portsmouth city centre, Dr Morris will be sorely missed by colleague and founder of Lalys Pharmacy, Mr Baldev Laly, who speaks of Dr Morris' dedication to the community as ‘truly outstanding'.

‘Lalys Pharmacy was operating when I arrived in Portsmouth and a GP naturally gets to know his neighbouring pharmacy very well over so many years,' says Dr Morris. ‘They have always been friendly, obliging and efficient - a great partner to work with.'

Staff were joined by patients in store to wish Dr Morris well in his retirement, which he intends to use enjoying the great outdoors, both walking and sailing.

‘This pandemic has highlighted the value of relationships, both with patients and partnerships within primary care,' says Mr Laly. ‘Having medical professionals available is so important for patient well-being, which is why we have continued to safely see people in our pharmacies. Sometimes, instead of a phone call or an email, you need the warmth of human interaction and a smile with someone you know.'

‘Dr Morris has been a shining example of such care and I know I speak for myself and all the staff at Lalys Pharmacy when I wish him a very happy and well-deserved retirement.'

