Police report 19-year old for summons following student house party in Portsmouth

Published: 27th October 2020 13:45

Hampshire Constabulary have reported a 19-year-old man for summons following multiple reports of a large party at a halls of residence in Portsmouth on Friday 23 October.

Officers were initially called at 12.46am following a report that a large group of people were attending a party at Margaret Rule Halls, in Isambard Brunel Road which was in contravention with health regulations.

Hampshire Constabulary attended and saw a large group of people in the street, who then dispersed. They were then called back to the same area at around 2.47am, following reports that around 40 people were having a party in the street and not observing social distancing.

Police first implemented a Section 34 dispersal order, and since then have reported a 19-year-old for summons. The evidence in this case will continue to be reviewed, and should the evidence prove there was breach of coronavirus regulations, a fixed penalty notice will be issued.

The man has been reported for:

Contravening the requirement not to hold, or be involved in holding, a gathering of more than thirty people in a dwelling

Contravening requirement to not participate in a gathering of more than 6 people

Chief Inspector Rob Mitchell said: "We would like to remind people that officers have the power to issue £10,000 fines to the organisers of large gatherings, and people attending can be fined £200 for a first offence.

"The amount of the fine is determined depending on the evidence.

"Everyone has to do their bit to limit the spread of the virus. Our approach has always been to engage, explain and encourage people to act responsibly, but we won't hesitate to use enforcement action where necessary.

"On this occasion, enforcement action has been necessary and this is a reminder that we will take action.

"We will continue to work with the university so that students understand the regulations. We know that most are doing everything they can to keep one another and their community safe."

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, Professor Graham Galbraith said

"I want to be clear that any student found to have broken the laws in place will face swift disciplinary action by the university as well as any fines that may be issued by the police.

"The restrictions in place are there for the protection of all. We must play our part in the university and city community by adhering them."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.