https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Testimonials

"We love our relationship with you and are very pleased with the publicity and reach AboutMyArea gives us."
- Joanna Toms, Home-Start Portsmouth
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Police report 19-year old for summons following student house party in Portsmouth

Published: 27th October 2020 13:45
Hampshire Constabulary have reported a 19-year-old man for summons following multiple reports of a large party at a halls of residence in Portsmouth on Friday 23 October.

 Officers were initially called at 12.46am following a report that a large group of people were attending a party at Margaret Rule Halls, in Isambard Brunel Road which was in contravention with health regulations.

Hampshire Constabulary attended and saw a large group of people in the street, who then dispersed. They were then called back to the same area at around 2.47am, following reports that around 40 people were having a party in the street and not observing social distancing.

Police first implemented a Section 34 dispersal order, and since then have reported a 19-year-old for summons. The evidence in this case will continue to be reviewed, and should the evidence prove there was breach of coronavirus regulations, a fixed penalty notice will be issued.

The man has been reported for:

  • Contravening the requirement not to hold, or be involved in holding, a gathering of more than thirty people in a dwelling
  • Contravening requirement to not participate in a gathering of more than 6 people

Chief Inspector Rob Mitchell said: "We would like to remind people that officers have the power to issue £10,000 fines to the organisers of large gatherings, and people attending can be fined £200 for a first offence.

"The amount of the fine is determined depending on the evidence.

"Everyone has to do their bit to limit the spread of the virus. Our approach has always been to engage, explain and encourage people to act responsibly, but we won't hesitate to use enforcement action where necessary.

"On this occasion, enforcement action has been necessary and this is a reminder that we will take action.

"We will continue to work with the university so that students understand the regulations. We know that most are doing everything they can to keep one another and their community safe."

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, Professor Graham Galbraith said

"I want to be clear that any student found to have broken the laws in place will face swift disciplinary action by the university as well as any fines that may be issued by the police.

"The restrictions in place are there for the protection of all. We must play our part in the university and city community by adhering them."

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies