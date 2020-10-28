https://analytics.google.
Appeal for witnesses after pedestrian injured in Waterlooville collision

Published: 28th October 2020 16:55

 

Hampshire Consatbulary winess appeal banner; white text in grey raectangle on a red background

 

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Waterlooville left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

The collision happened at around 6.30pm yesterday (27 October) on Milton Road, at the junction with Tennyson Crescent.

The pedestrian, a 60-year-old man from Waterlooville, was crossing the road when he was struck by a car.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene, and the pedestrian was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are investigating the exact circumstances of the collision and are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed it or has dash-cam footage that may assist our investigation.

The car was described as a dark hatchback vehicle.

Anyone with information can phone 101 with the reference 44200417780.

