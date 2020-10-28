Victorious Announces Ticket Payment Plans

Published: 28th October 2020 17:53

Victorious is delighted to announce Payment Plan Tickets as an alternative way for festival-goers to secure their ticket to Victorious 2021.

Victorious has always prided itself on being one of the best value music festivals in the UK and is thrilled to now offer the ability for customers to buy their ticket for next year’s festival in small, affordable monthly payments.

By allowing customers to spread the cost monthly they hope to help people secure their tickets and have something to look forward to at the end of next Summer.

With day tickets starting from just £3.75 per month (initial deposit £8.25 + fees) and weekend tickets from just £13.13 per month (initial deposit £28.88 + fees) the festival is even more accessible than before.

To buy yours now, head to the website and secure your booking with an initial deposit and start your payment plan today! For more information please visit- www.victoriousfestival.co.uk

