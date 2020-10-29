The Kings Theatre is Bringing Pantomime to Schools this Christmas

Published: 29th October 2020 10:19

The Kings Theatre in Portsmouth is delighted to announce that they will bringing the festive season to schools, with their pantomime Dick Whittington available to stream.

Due to current restrictions, many regular school groups will be unable to attend the show in-person, but the package, which has already seen over 15 sign-ups, is a safe alternative in keeping with Christmas tradition. It is hoped that schools local to Portsmouth as well as across the country can benefit from the scheme.

Starring X Factor finalist and Same Difference’s Sean Smith alongside a host of local West-End talent, Dick Whittington is running from November 28th to December 31st 2020.

The show, filmed live at the Theatre, will be available from Monday 7th December with access for 5 days for schools to stream as many times across unlimited devices.

The price per school is £310 which can be booked directly with the Theatre’s streaming partners at https://stream-theatre.co.uk/product/dick-whittington-portsmouth/.

Alternatively, bookings can be made directly with the Theatre itself by emailing panto@kings-southsea.com.

Join Dick Whittington on his thrilling quest to find adventure, fame and fortune in the glittering streets of London. Will he be able to defeat villainous rodent Queen Rat, save the city, and win the hand of his love, Alice?

Becky Herbert, Cumberland Infant School (Portsmouth), Headteacher:

“What a fantastic idea from the Kings Theatre. This year so many schools are unable to attend in person and being able to show the stream means that our pupils don’t miss out on the magic of panto. The freedom to show it in individual classes so that we can keep everyone secure in their bubbles is an added bonus.”

Paul Woolf, Kings Theatre CEO:

“We are so pleased to be able to offer this package to schools. It's been a tough year for everyone and therefore it’s so important to be able to provide entertainment and make our show accessible to all. We don’t want anyone to miss out – particularly for those schools who visit us every panto season.”

Tickets for Dick Whittington from Saturday 28th November – Thursday 31st December 2020 are available at: www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/dickwhittington

