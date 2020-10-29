Southsea mums launch new podcast to celebrate and educate women of the city

Published: 29th October 2020 12:28

AN all-female business duo has just launched a new podcast to celebrate the amazing people of the city.

Jennifer Sanchez, who runs The Liberty Lounge in Southsea, has launched The Liberty Ladies podcast with Holly Ramejkis, who is the manager of Jennifer’s other business, Liberty Photography.

They will be interviewing some of the city’s most inspiring and hard-working women- and men - helping others to gain inspiration and learn about their stories.

It will cover a range of topics, including some that are harder to talk about than others, such as sex and grief.

One of the stories includes Nicole Louise Geddes’ - who runs an entertainment firm and had to pivot her business since the pandemic.

Another is one of the photography business’ clients, who has suffered with memory loss for years and has used her photos as memory prompts.

Each episode will be recorded in the Liberty Lounge in Grove Road South, which is a creative hub for people to come and take part in workshops and classes and join a community to help them through dark times, learn a new skill or trade, or just make more time for themselves.

It will be available on Acast and all streaming platforms in the next week.

Jennifer and Holly are on the lookout for people to interview and want to talk to people with interesting, unusual and adverse backgrounds and life experiences.

Jennifer said: ‘There are so many people with stories to tell out there, the stories just aren’t being told, so we wanted to create something where people can come and talk about themselves and hopefully it’ll inspire others who might have similar stories or who are completely different to them to learn about other people’s lives.’

They will also be talking to experts in different fields to offer their advice on things such as business and personal development.

It is an idea that 35-year-old Jennifer has been planning for a while, but had to park due to lockdown and Covid restrictions.

They will record the episodes every Monday with a different inspirational person or expert.

