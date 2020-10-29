Portsmouth Film Society Recovery Festival is coming back with an All-Day Festival at Portsmouth Guildhall

Published: 29th October 2020 12:44

This year’s Recovery Festival is being held on Saturday 21st November at Portsmouth Guildhall. Every year PFS host this event to recognise the people and organisations that serve their community on the related topics. This year’s Recovery Festival is being held on Saturday 21st November at Portsmouth Guildhall. Every year PFS host this event to recognise the people and organisations that serve their community on the related topics.

Portsmouth Film Society chair Aysegul Epengin said: “When the isolation started last Spring, the PFS team felt the need to develop our Recovery Festival with many organisations to create strength in our society. We believe recovery and healing is possible with the right help. We are proud to organise this festival. Thank you very much to BFI FAN for supporting our festival in these uncertain times.”

Roger Batterbury from Healthwatch Portsmouth will chair the event. The focus this year is on domestic violence, and mental health & addiction.

Ten panelist’s from different organistations will introduce themselves and the organisations they are representing. Then the audience will be invited to ask the panelist questions for advise and support available in reference to the topics.

The subject matters will be divided into two panels and the first five panelist’s regarding domestic violence are Charlene Maines from Choices For You, Lyn Tiller from Aurora New Dawn, Rachel Windebank from Stop Domestic Abuse, Rowshonara Reza from PCC Independence & Well-being Team, and a young activist from PARCS.

‘As a survivor of domestic abuse the recovery festival has a special place in my heart. It’s important for survivors to share their stories in order help others and show how we can each overcome adversity. Hope has a huge part to play with all survivors of domestic abuse and drug addiction and the festival provides a platform to bring hope to others’ said Charlene Maines, founder of Choices For You.

After the questions and answers from the audience to the panelists the film ‘System Crasher (15) will be shown at 4.30pm. It’s about Benni who is a wayward nine-year-old whom the “system” has almost given up on. She Is expelled from one foster home to the next for her wild and uncontrollable behaviour, but deep down there lies an enormous vulnerability.

This film will also be available to watch online for our festival followers and members.

After the film the next five panelist’s representing mental health & addiction will introduce themselves and their organisations and answers questions from the audience. The panelists are Richard Johnson from ANA Treatment Centre, Rich Pike from ARC Addiction Recovery Centre, Lynn Evans

from Rebound, Carolyn Barber from Good Mental Health Cooperative and Matt Parker from the University of Portsmouth.

‘The Recovery Festival is a fantastic initiative, giving great insight into the many issues which depend on Recovery to enhance their lives.

Recovery from substances is the end goal for our members at Rebound whose family life is having a negative and traumatic effect by having a loved one who is substance dependent.Thank you Ayşegül Epengin and Portsmouth Film Society for hosting this much needed Festival once again this year’. Said Lynn Evans, Chair of Rebound Carers Group

After this part of the event the following films will be played:

Honey Boy (15) 8pm – Based on actor, Shia LaBeouf, own experiences, this film follows his childhood ascent to stardom, and subsequent adult crash-landing into rehab and recovery.

The Invisible Man (2020) (15) 9.35pm- After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back.

PFS look forward to hosting this event and raising awareness to these issues in our city with the hope our audience may receive help, advice and information they came for.

"It is an honour to be invited back once again to Chair the Portsmouth Film Society Recovery Festival. I see this as a fantastic opportunity for people to access the experts and ask them questions for help, advice or information, all in a safe space. The experts will focus on their specific area of specialist knowledge - Domestic Violence and Mental Health & Addiction, all wrapped around relevant films." Roger Batterbury commented.

https://www.portsmouthfilmsociety.org.uk/recovery-festival-2020/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.