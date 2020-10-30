Seven men bailed following maritime security incident off the Isle of Wight
|Published: 30th October 2020 09:52
Seven men have been bailed for their part in the maritime security incident that took place on board the Nave Andromeda off the coast of the Isle of Wight on Sunday 25 October.
The seven arrested men, who are all Nigerian nationals, have subsequently been bailed in relation to the criminal investigation whilst investigators continue their enquiries, but will now remain detained under Border Force powers.
