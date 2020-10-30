https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Testimonials

"Sanctuary Vets love working with AMA, mainly because of the phenomenal support and enthusiasm that is offered by Haley. We are a family run business surrounded by corporate veterinary practices whic..." more
- Sue Burden, Sanctuary Vetes
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Bad weather delays installation of cycle lanes

Published: 30th October 2020 11:10
Bad weather has delayed work to install segregated cycle lanes on Elm Grove and Kings Road but the trial of the routes is still on track to be completed during November.

A picture of Elm Grove in Southsea, where the proposed cycle lanes were to be installed Dry weather is needed to install the bollards separating the cycle lane and the road and this work will now happen next week when the forecast looks drier.

The cycle lanes are being introduced temporarily using money from the government's Emergency Active Travel Fund, which can be used to make improvements to help people travel in different ways during the pandemic.

They are going in for a temporary trial period following concerns from businesses may have a negative impact on them. During the trial the council will collect views and feedback to see what effect the cycle lanes have.

A decision on whether the cycle lanes stay at the end of November. If the trial is not successful the segregated cycle lanes will be removed in early December. If there is clear evidence that the trial is proving successful and the initial concerns of local businesses are being overcome, then the trial period may continue and the cycle lanes retained for a longer period.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, the council's Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said: "The bad weather has stopped us putting the cycle lanes in this week but we'll get them in place as quickly as possible and the trial will still happen this month. Once they're in place we'll start getting views on how well it works for everyone and that will help us decide whether they stay longer-term."

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies