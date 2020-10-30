Tillison Consulting Support Annual “Wear It Pink Day” to Raise Awareness of Breast Cancer

Published: 30th October 2020 13:01

On Friday 23rd October local Digital Marketing Agency Tillison Consulting took part in the annual “Wear It Pink Day” raising vital funds for local charity The Breast Cancer Haven.

Wear It Pink Day is one of the biggest fundraising events in the UK, taking place annually during Breast Cancer Awareness month in October, thousands of people get together wearing pink items of clothing in their communities, whether that be in schools, social groups or office environments like Tillison!

The partnership between the marketing firm and charity started when the charity wanted to be the beneficiary of Tillisons local networking event - Curry Business some years ago now.

Business Development Manager, Shaun Farrell commented about the partnership with The Breast Cancer Haven “It’s great to have an ongoing relationship with a local charity that provides life changing support for anyone affected by Breast Cancer”

From taking part in Wear It Pink day, Tillison has managed to raise a total of £100 for the charity!

The Breast Cancer Haven was founded in 1997 and since then has been supporting both men and women affected by Breast Cancer in the local area.

Sally Hall, CEO of Breast Cancer Haven, said: “We’re really grateful of the support from Tillison

Consulting, who have been an important partner for the charity over the years.”

“The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been devastating on our ability to fundraise, as it has on the charity sector as a whole. The support of local companies, like Tillison Consulting, will help ensure our vital

support for those with breast cancer continues.”

One member of staff even took to the extreme of colouring his hair pink to help raise awareness of the life threatening illness that affects around 55,000 women every year in the UK.

Mark Howard, Account Manager at Tillsion commented “ When I heard the team were going to be getting involved in the Wear It Pink Day fundraising event I wanted to do one better than just wearing a pink shirt so I thought why not colour my hair as well and really stand out!”

