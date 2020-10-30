Portsmouth

Local News Student issued £200 fine for breaching rule of six Published: 30th October 2020 15:58 Hampshire Constabulary have issued a £200 fine to a 19-year-old University of Portsmouth student for breaching the rule of six. The fine comes after the man was reported for the offence - contravening the requirement to not participate in a gathering of more than six people following a report that a large group of people were attending a party at Margaret Rule Halls, in Isambard Brunel Road which was in contravention with health regulations on Friday 23 October. Officers implemented a Section 34 dispersal order at the time, and since then reported the party organiser for the offence. The evidence in the case has been reviewed and the man will now have to pay a fine.



Inspector Marcus Kennedy said: "We would like to remind people that we will issue fines to those who are in breach of the restrictions outlined by government to limit the spread of coronavirus.



"We have found that this 19-year-old man breached the rule of six by organising this party, and therefore he has been issued with a fixed penalty notice.



"We hope this sends a message to others who are thinking about breaching the restrictions, especially in the lead up Halloween who may be considering organising a house party.



"Everyone has to do their bit to limit the spread of the virus. Our approach has always been to engage, explain and encourage people to act responsibly, but we won't hesitate to use enforcement action where necessary.



"On this occasion, enforcement action has been necessary and proportionate.



"We will continue to work with the university so that students understand the regulations. We know that most are doing everything they can to keep one another and their community safe."



Professor Graham Galbraith, Vice-Chancellor, University of Portsmouth, said: "The rule of six is the law and must be followed. The vast majority of students, and our community, have complied with the law so there is no excuse for this breach of the regulations. In addition to a fine, this student has been suspended from the University pending a disciplinary procedure."