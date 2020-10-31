AboutMyArea Portsmouth Launches Social Media Partner Island City Living

Published: 31st October 2020 15:25

Connecting Portsmouth, from Cosham to Southsea and all points in between. The AboutMyArea Portsmouth team are thrilled to announce the launch of our new and exciting social media brand, Island City Living. The launch is the first phase of our ambitious plan for growth and development with the mission of, from Cosham to Southsea and all points in between.

Following an enjoyable and successful first few months running AboutMyArea Portsmouth, we’re looking forward to expanding our reach and connecting with more people through new social media platforms. We already have an active and engaged following through our news website and Facebook page, but we realised that there are many more people who also use Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and other platforms. AboutMyArea has always provided free news and information for those who visit, work and live in Portsmouth, and we want as many people as possible to have access to that service.

The new social media platforms will provide more opportunities for the people of Portsmouth to engage with each other and share ideas and content, hopefully creating a wider and more connected community. There are so many local businesses and individuals using these platforms in creative and interactive ways, and we’re excited to contribute to this.

Our Brand

The distinctive name and branding of Island City Living evolved out of a desire to celebrate the uniqueness of Portsmouth. There are so many things that make our city different - some rooted in its history, others in its current vibrancy and commitment to being an exciting place to live and work in the future. The fact that it’s the UK’s only Island City makes it stand out even further, something we aim to celebrate through our new platforms.

We worked with Jo Scrivener at Starfish Design to create the look of Island City Living, wanting our logo to capture a strong association with the past, present and future of Portsmouth. We’re delighted with what she produced, as we believe it really encapsulates what makes Portsmouth such a special place - and it also looks great on a t-shirt!

Our Website & Content

To coincide with the launch of Island City Living there are also developments on the AboutMyArea website, which currently attracts 15,000 visitors a week. We believe that people love the site because they can read news stories without annoying pop-ups, paywalls or for the need to subscribe, something we are committed to continuing. We’ll continue to provide the same free, regular news, but also introduce new content in the form of features, culture, and exciting community-based updates.

One of two new additions to the website is our ‘Tales from the City’ column - a platform to share the stories of inspiring individuals from the city who continue to make a difference. Through these stories, and a continued focus on the people who make Portsmouth what it is, we hope to capture the ever-changing face of the City alongside our news updates.

The second is a dedicated area for local podcasters to share their information and links. Increasing numbers of people are listening in to podcasts and we are looking to curate Portsmouth’s finest.

What’s Next?

The first phase of AboutMyArea Portsmouth’s plan for growth is under way and the second phase is already in development, in the form of an Island City Living mobile App - which we hope will become a ‘one stop shop’ for all things Portsmouth.

Users will be able to download the app for free and access all the news and information they currently do from the website. It will also connect people with local businesses in a way they can’t be currently. We already have over 800 businesses in our directory, and the app will be able to offer them more features to interact with potential customers - such as digital loyalty programmes, updates on sales or offers, providing directions on how to find them, and a way to let users contact them directly from the App.

We really hope that it will change how we connect with each other across the city; we’ll have specific areas for residents, our student population, and for the millions who visit Portsmouth each year, putting them in touch with one another, with our local businesses, places to visit and all the amazing things that happen here each year.

The App is still in the design process at the moment - we’re working with Cherelle and Ben at Empire Digital, who are based in Cosham. Throughout the whole process it’s been really important for us to work with local companies for our branding and design - Empire Digital, Starfish Design, and also with Mike and Lauren at Solent Sky Services who have provided us with beautiful photography and drone footage. We must also thak Hayden Taylor from Unloc who has very generously given his time and insight into the Island City Living website. We’re hoping to launch the App in the New Year, and are really excited to share it with all the people of Portsmouth.

In the meantime, we are really excited about what our new social media platforms will allow us to do throughout the next few weeks. We can’t wait to engage with everyone and show you all the ideas we’ve been working hard on, including some great competitions with prizes from our friends at Southsea Bathing Hut, The Kings Theatre and Empire Digital.

Future developments will include video footage, live streams, and much more when ‘normal’ returns and we see the city come alive again with its many events and activities. Until then, we’ll be here every day, providing free news & information, and engaging with our readers and followers.

Whether you’ve been a follower of AboutMyArea for 15 years or have just joined us on our journey, thank you all for supporting us as we’ve taken over the running of the site, and we hope you’re as excited as we are for what the future holds!

You can follow Island City Living by clicking on the images below:





and find further information on our website at: www.islandcityliving.co.uk

Best wishes from the team: Peter Hope and Michaela x

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.