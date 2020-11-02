Applications for Starting School in September 2021 in Portsmouth Now Open

Published: 2nd November 2020 08:36

The application window for parents to apply for primary school places in 2021 is now open for children starting school and transferring to junior school.

Children born between 1 September 2016 and 31 August 2017 should be applying for their first school place, and children in Year 2 at an infant school should be applying for a place at junior school.

Parents have plenty of time to apply online - the application window is open until Friday 15 January 2021.

Parents can apply online at portsmouth.gov.uk/schooladmissions

Stressing the need for parents to apply before the deadline, Cllr Suzy Horton, Cabinet Member for Education at Portsmouth City Council, commented: "Help your children get off to the very best start possible by applying online before the deadline - otherwise there will be a real impact on the chances of children getting a place at their preferred school. The online application process is quick and easy to use."

There is an 'Information for Parents 2021/22' booklet online with guidance on schools and the admissions process. Portsmouth City Council's admissions team can be contacted on 023 9268 8008 or admissions@portsmouthcc.gov.uk if parents need any further advice.

School places will be offered to those who applied online by the closing date to start school and transfer to junior school on Friday 16 April 2021.

