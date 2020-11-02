Help the Karen Ingram Foundation fundraise at no extra cost to you

Published: 2nd November 2020 10:59

The Karen Ingram Foundation are delighted to announce even more ways to support your local cause this Christmas, at no extra cost to you.

The Portsmouth based charity has partnered with Amazon Smile and easyfundraising.org.uk, to allow supporters to raise free donations when shopping through the sites in the run up to Christmas.

Over 4,300 shops and sites will donate to The Karen Ingram Foundation at no extra cost to you when shopping through the easyfundraising site - so you can raise donations when you buy gifts, decorations, your festive food shopping or anything else.

Those shopping through smile.amazon.co.uk will generate a 0.5% donation to the Foundation on all eligible purchases.

Tom Ingram, Founder of the charity said, "In what has been an extremely tough year for charities up and down the country, we are delighted to announce two new and easy ways to raise funds in the run up to Christmas at no extra cost to our supporters!''

The Foundation, which began in 2008 in memory of Tom's mother Karen who sadly passed away in July of that year aged 40 from cancer, raises funds for research into the blood cancer Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma - the fifth most common cancer in the UK with around 13,000 new diagnoses each year.

Mr Ingram added, "The COVID-19 pandemic has had a detrimental effect on our fundraising efforts this year with many planned fundraising events having to either be cancelled or postponed.

"Undeterred, we have continued to raise money through a series of online virtual events however, and the partnership with Amazon Smile and easyfundraising will allow us to continue raising vital funds during this winter period."

The charity, which achieved registered status in August this year has said it would be extremely grateful to anybody wishing to support the cause whilst doing their online shopping this Christmas.

To help the Karen Ingram Foundation at no extra cost to you, visit easyfundraising or Amazon Smile. For more information about the charity and their work, visit https://www.kareningram.org/about.

