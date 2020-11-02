Have you seen missing 12-year old Tallulah from Portsmouth?
|Published: 2nd November 2020 13:49
Tallulah was reported missing after she did not arrive home when she was supposed to at 9pm last night (November 1), having spent the day with a friend.
Officers are making enquiries and her family are understandably concerned for her welfare.
Tallulah is described ast being white, around 5ft tall, of slim build and with mousey brown hair.
Hampshire Constabulary believes she will be in the area of Portsmouth, Fareham or Gosport.
If you have seen her, or have any information about her whereabouts, please call 101, quoting the reference 44200424258.
