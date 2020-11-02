The Kings Theatre announce new dates for 2020 pantomime Dick Whittington

Published: 2nd November 2020 17:25

The Kings Theatre in Portsmouth has extended its pantomime run of Dick Whittington with performances now scheduled until Sunday 3rd January 2021.

As a result of the latest restrictions, the Theatre will be closed from Thursday 5th November for four weeks, with the first pantomime performance moved to Tuesday 8th December. All shows prior to this date have been cancelled and all tickets holders are being refunded and offered priority booking for the revised dates.

As part of the panto run, the free performance for NHS and key workers has been moved to the opening night on the 8th December.

During the Theatre closure period, the Box Office will be open for phone and email enquiries on Monday to Friday from 10am-4pm. Please visit: https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/contact-us/

Paul Woolf, Kings Theatre CEO said:

"Since the announcement of the new restrictions, Team Kings have been working flat-out to reschedule performances and ensure that Portsmouth can still have a pantomime. I want to assure everyone that we are definitely going ahead with Dick Whittington and I encourage everyone to support us as we move through this latest challenge.

"I cannot wait until opening night when we can all come together and celebrate everyone's hard work to get the show on. Until then, I send my best wishes to everyone during this time."

Tickets for Dick Whittington are available at: www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/dickwhittington

