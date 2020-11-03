https://analytics.google.
Man Charged Following Four Burglaries in Portsmouth

Published: 3rd November 2020 10:35
Hampshire Constabulary logo; white text on light blue backgroundOfficers investigating four burglaries in the Nelson area of Portsmouth from Wednesday 9 September to Tuesday 15 September have charged a 39-year-old man.

Properties on Wilson Road, Knox Road, Jervis Road and London Avenue were targeted.

In the first instance on Wilson Road, sometime between 10pm on Wednesday 9 September and 9.30am on Thursday 10 September, entry was gained via a back door and two phones, some money and a wallet containing several bank cards, which were later used, were stolen.

On Friday 11 September between 1 and 8am, entry was gained to a property on Knox Road and electricals were taken, as well as a wallet containing bank cards which were later used.

In the early hours of Sunday 13 September, a house on Jervis Road was entered via a window and several items of jewellery taken, as well as a mobile phone and a bank card, which was later used.

In the fourth incident, between 11pm on Monday 14 September and 5.30am on Tuesday 15 September, someone entered a property on London Avenue and stole electricals, passports, a handbag and a purse containing bank cards.

Robert Giles of Milton Road, Milton has been charged with four offences of burglary and four offences of fraud by false representation.

He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Monday 2 November, where he was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 30 November.

