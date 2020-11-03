https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Testimonials

"We have only been registered with AboutMyArea Portsmouth for about 2 months. The results have been amazing. Brilliant communication tool in this era of social networking. "
- Good Neighbours
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

UoP Podcast 'Life Solved' returns for new series

Published: 3rd November 2020 11:27
Plastic pollution in our oceans, sustainable living and tackling antibiotic resistance are some of the global challenges addressed in the new series of the University of Portsmouth podcast Life Solved, which returns this week.

In each weekly episode, researchers talk in-depth about the work they're doing and how new ideas and innovations are changing everyday life.

With the ideas unpacked in straight-talking chat, Life Solved is set to spark conversation for curious thinkers and those who like to be in the know on the latest innovations in technology, medicine, the environment, social theory and beyond.

Life Solved returns on Tuesday 3 November with a special episode on the economics of sustainable living and how new research can help tackle plastics pollution in our oceans and other environments. This will be followed by episodes looking at ways in which our researchers are tackling our world's biggest environmental problems including:

  • taking inspiration from natural processes to engineer 'cocktails' of plastic-eating enzymes
  • recycling and reusing waste products for new products and services
  • how environmental solutions can drive economic growth in developing nations
  • water quality and infrastructure and its consequences for the environment

In the following episodes of series two, topics as diverse as canine communication, contemporary constructions of femininity and how the right kind of food packaging can actually reduce food waste are covered. New episodes will be available every Tuesday.

Professor Bob Nichol, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation, said: "Our location here on the south coast means we are well-placed to study global environmental and sustainability challenges that affect our marine and water environments. In addition, we're combining research excellence from across University in a revolution to tackle unsustainable plastics production with our Revolution Plastics programme.

"By creating real-world change and exchanging knowledge as it happens, it will help us achieve our ambition to become climate positive, not only offsetting our footprint but actively reducing the amount of carbon in the atmosphere."

You can listen to Life Solved on all major podcast players, via Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts or other apps. Just search for ‘Life Solved' and press the subscribe button.

Life Solved is also available to stream via the University of Portsmouth website.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Tales From the City | Podcasts | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies