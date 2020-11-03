UoP Podcast 'Life Solved' returns for new series

Published: 3rd November 2020

Plastic pollution in our oceans, sustainable living and tackling antibiotic resistance are some of the global challenges addressed in the new series of the University of Portsmouth podcast Life Solved, which returns this week.

In each weekly episode, researchers talk in-depth about the work they're doing and how new ideas and innovations are changing everyday life.

With the ideas unpacked in straight-talking chat, Life Solved is set to spark conversation for curious thinkers and those who like to be in the know on the latest innovations in technology, medicine, the environment, social theory and beyond.

Life Solved returns on Tuesday 3 November with a special episode on the economics of sustainable living and how new research can help tackle plastics pollution in our oceans and other environments. This will be followed by episodes looking at ways in which our researchers are tackling our world's biggest environmental problems including:

taking inspiration from natural processes to engineer 'cocktails' of plastic-eating enzymes

recycling and reusing waste products for new products and services

how environmental solutions can drive economic growth in developing nations

water quality and infrastructure and its consequences for the environment



In the following episodes of series two, topics as diverse as canine communication, contemporary constructions of femininity and how the right kind of food packaging can actually reduce food waste are covered. New episodes will be available every Tuesday.

Professor Bob Nichol, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation, said: "Our location here on the south coast means we are well-placed to study global environmental and sustainability challenges that affect our marine and water environments. In addition, we're combining research excellence from across University in a revolution to tackle unsustainable plastics production with our Revolution Plastics programme.

"By creating real-world change and exchanging knowledge as it happens, it will help us achieve our ambition to become climate positive, not only offsetting our footprint but actively reducing the amount of carbon in the atmosphere."

You can listen to Life Solved on all major podcast players, via Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts or other apps. Just search for ‘Life Solved' and press the subscribe button.

Life Solved is also available to stream via the University of Portsmouth website.

