Portsmouth rough sleeping work gets £4.6m boost

Published: 3rd November 2020 16:15

Over £4 million has been awarded to Portsmouth City Council to provide long-term accommodation and support for some of the most vulnerable in the city.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) funding will be available from March 2021 for three years.

The funding for Portsmouth is the sixth biggest total for any English council.

The funding is part of the government's investment of £433 million to deliver 6,000 new homes for rough sleepers and other vulnerable people by the end of this Parliament.

In March the government launched the 'Everyone In' campaign to house rough sleepers in safe accommodation, helping to protect thousands of lives during the pandemic. All rough sleepers who were willing to accept the council's offer of support were housed, which resulted in 90% of rough sleepers being accommodated.

Since then, thanks to an earlier £1.5m MHCLG allocation, and by using private rented homes and council-leased former student accommodation, they have gone into safe, secure accommodation. This new money enables the city to give rough sleepers homes and support in the long-term.

Cllr Darren Sanders, Cabinet Member for Housing and Preventing Homelessness said: "This is another vote of confidence in the efforts the whole city is making to tackle rough sleeping. We have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to offer those sleeping rough now and in the future to give them a home and change their lives. With this cash, the city can start to take that chance.

"We will not give the homeless a roof and leave them there. By offering rough sleepers the support they need, we can help people rebuild their lives, move towards training and work and stay off the streets for good."

The council has outreach services who find rough sleepers and offer them support. But if residents are concerned about someone they think is sleeping rough, they should go to www.streetlink.org.uk and log the details so local agencies can try to connect the person with help available.

