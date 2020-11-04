‘We Create Market’ Moves Online for November

Published: 4th November 2020 11:15

November’s We Create Market will no longer take place but will instead move online.

Head to WeCreateMarket.co.uk to shop local and support a market brimming with an inspiring selection of talented local makers, artists, designers, creators and much more!

We Create Market would like to thank everyone who has shopped locally and supported Portsmouth Creates - We Create Market and the city’s creatives since its launch back in September. Following the government announcement, the November market will not be taking place this weekend.

The team will be monitoring the situation closely as it develops for December and wait for guidance from the authorities closer to the time. In the meantime, you will still be able to visit the market online at WeCreateMarket.co.uk.

Portsmouth Creates has developed an online directory that encompasses all of September, October and Novembers stallholders’ details allowing visitors to revisit favourite stalls as well as explore the new additions for November.

The team had commissioned this directory at the start of the markets to ensure that customers could continue to support creatives and shop local despite any changes in government guidance. With many people heading online to do their Christmas shopping this year, the website presents the perfect place to pick up some special and unique gifts while supporting local creatives at a crucial time.

The directory is brimming with an inspiring selection of talented local markers, artists, designers, and creators meaning there is something for everyone to enjoy! Make sure you stay safe and visit We Create Market online.

For We Create Markets Online Directory please visit wecreatemarket.co.uk

