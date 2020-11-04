https://analytics.google.
The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Verisona Law

"We love our relationship with you and are very pleased with the publicity and reach AboutMyArea gives us."
- Joanna Toms, Home-Start Portsmouth
AI powered wheelchair nominated for national award

Published: 4th November 2020 14:51
University of Portsmouth logoPioneering research from the University of Portsmouth that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to open up a new world of possibilities for children with disabilities is nominated for two E&T Innovation Award 2020.

The Awards celebrate people, projects and organisations revolutionising the world through excellence in engineering and technology. The University is nominated in the Outstanding Innovation in Digital Health and Social Care and the Excellence in Creating a Smarter World categories.

The University of Portsmouth has collaborated with the Chailey Heritage Foundation to develop intelligent real-time digital systems to enhance the use of powered wheelchairs. These will enable children with high levels of disability to drive their own wheelchairs. Some for the very first time. 

The system, developed by Professor David Sanders, helps the user take their wheelchairs where they want to, without colliding. Sensors placed on the wheelchair recognise an object in its way and can then avoid it, move the wheelchair around the obstacle or bring it to a halt. Most importantly, it can also react to the wheelchair user’s wants and needs.

Picture of Professor David SandersProfessor Sanders said: “Embedding intelligence into the systems has allowed us to make some significant steps forward and the systems are having a significant positive impact on the lives of disabled young people.

“If you build a system for a wheelchair that avoids collisions, it succeeds in not crashing, but can prevent the user from switching the light on, or putting something in the bin. Because the powered wheelchair won’t let them go to the wall or bin - to avoid a collision.

“This is where the combination of AI and decision-making makes the difference. Our research looks at how the AI can interpret what the person wants to do, or is trying to do, and then it helps them to do it.” 

Commenting on the shortlisted finalists, Dickon Ross, editor-in-chief at E&T Magazine, said: “Innovation is the bread and butter for E&T, our focus for features in print and news online. I’m always amazed at the ingenuity of engineers to bring brilliant new ideas to everyday use.”

The winners of each category will be announced at the virtual ceremony, to be held online at 4pm on 19 November 2020. Registration to watch the ceremony is free.

