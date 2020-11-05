Council's energy-saving projects saving over 250 tonnes of carbon each year

Published: 5th November 2020 10:38

Energy saving projects in Portsmouth are saving more than 250 tonnes of carbon each year and more than £130,000 in costs to Portsmouth City Council.

The savings are a result of council projects delivered in the last two years which have reduced the council's energy use and maintenance costs.

It is the latest step in the council's green initiatives and follows the city reducing carbon emissions by 30% between 2005 and 2016, roughly the equivalent of everyone in Portsmouth not driving for a whole year, or enough energy to power 48,000 homes for a year.

Key projects contributing to the latest energy savings include switching inefficient and costly lighting to new LED lights across a number of council buildings, including the Civic Offices, Portsmouth Central Library, Isambard Brunel Car Park and the Emirates Spinnaker Tower.

The Civic Offices had its internal lights upgraded to energy efficient replacements, a scheme designed by the council's in-house Building Engineering Services team to give greater control; daylight compensation and occupancy sensing which better suits the needs of the occupants and dramatically improves light quality for staff.

Over 750 new LED lights were installed at Portsmouth Central Library whilst the new light system at Isambard Brunel Car Park uses 43% less energy, with an additional benefit that lights are automatically dimmed when the car park isn't being used.

As part of the ongoing work, the council has also upgraded the Emirates Spinnaker Tower's outdated system light system with 96 energy efficient LED lights and a new control system.

The new equipment now saves £28,000 a year in maintenance costs and improves the efficiency and projected lifetime of the lights.

Portsmouth City Council's carbon reduction strategy was announced earlier this year. The strategy lays the foundations for the council, its suppliers and the wider city to come together to take action against climate change by focusing on projects that will have the most impact on carbon emissions.

Cllr Dave Ashmore, the council's Cabinet Member of Environment and Climate Change said: "I'm delighted to see these impressive carbon savings from a number of key retrofit and upgrade projects managed by the council. The council has been clear in its plans to tackle climate change and these projects showcase these plans are being acted on.

"The associated financial savings that come as a result of these carbon-savings projects provides another fantastic benefit to the work carried out by our in-house teams."

More recently the council announced a new home energy support service to help residents save energy and money at home.

The new service will encourage energy efficiency measures in Portsmouth; lowering carbon emissions and energy bills, as well as promoting the creation of low-carbon skills and employment in the area.

