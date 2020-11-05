Groundlings Theatre defiant in the face of COVID

Published: 5th November 2020 17:05

Groundlings Theatre will not be disheartened by the second lockdown

With the second nationwide lockdown now in action, it’s safe to say that this is an undesirable situation for venues and business’ recovering from the previous lockdown.

Historic venue Groundlings Theatre, amid pre-production for their iteration of A Christmas Carol, is adamant in not allowing the four-week lockdown to obstruct the goal of keeping the show from going ahead this year. Refusing to allow morale to be affected by the government’s recent measures, Groundlings Theatre will be undeterred in the preparations for its take on the classical Christmas story. With the production due to be held after lockdown, the local venue can see no reason that the show shouldn’t go ahead as planned.

Groundlings Theatre production coordinator Amy Harrison comments “Whilst a second lockdown is definitely a necessary situation, we will not allow this to stifle our efforts to deliver an unforgettable rendition of A Christmas Carol. The show must go on!”

The production will be going ahead as planned and feature a core cast of professional actors and an ensemble cast of local amateur actors, looking to receive the first-hand experience of a professional production and forms part of Groundlings Theatre opportunities programme that seeks to encourage people further their careers. A Christmas Carol takes place from 11th December to 30th December and the venue which has just been given the ‘Good to Go’ status by Visit England will be fully Covid compliant with socially distanced seating and a whole new customer experience that means guests will be able to appreciate the best parts of a trip to the theatre but in a safe environment.

Tickets go on sale NOW and can be purchased online at www.groundlings.co.uk or via the phone on 02392 737370.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.