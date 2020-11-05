Southsea-based artist launches fundraiser for '#Corona Chronicles' project

Published: 5th November 2020 18:14

Portsmouth resident Kevin Dean has launched a kickstarter campaign to help with the publication of his lockdown project - a series of paintings and stories of and about the local area entitled ‘#Corona Chronicles'.

Posting on Instagram to his friends and followers, Kevin began his project on the 22nd March, just when measures to ensure the safety of individuals from COVID-19 began getting introduced. What started with paintings of his house and views out of the window accompanied with his thoughts about the ongoing situation quickly gained support, leading him to make it a regular series, updating nearly every day throughout lockdown.

An artist by trade, Kevin's paintings shifted from his usual landscape-based subjects to documenting the people of Portsmouth as they navigated the strange new world of the pandemic. He began to document the weekly 8pm claps for the NHS on different roads all throughout the city, providing a much-needed personal feeling at a time where most people would only be seeing their families.

"During the summer, when it was warmer outside, it was great to go out and draw from life," Kevin commented. "I think some of my favourite pieces happened that way, particularly the one I did from Castle Road.

"A lot of my work tends to be more landscape/cityscape, without really including people. So this whole project has given me an opportunity to perhaps include more people in my work."

Photography by Will Hutchinson

Whilst Kevin's warm and vibrant paintings speak for themselves, the captions he provided to accompany each one bring an even more personal component to his work. Touching on topics ranging from conversations with family, a tour of his home from his ‘inner estate agent', and even a recipe for butternut squash soup - the short stories along with his images represent the ever-changing face of a locked down Portsmouth.

It would've been nearly impossible to write about the state of the world during the earlier months of the year without mentioning the rapidly changing political situation, something Kevin gradually began to touch on more and more in his work.

"Well it's funny," Kevin mentioned, "in one of the first posts I did, when it appeared we might be going into lockdown, I apologised at the beginning, I said ‘I'm really sorry to be bringing in politics!'"

"But people began to reassure me, as it became clear that many self-employed people and those in creative industries - jazz musicians, people in theatre, and artists too - weren't receiving much support from the government. So from then on I began to include more political messages in humour rather than in rants, as I wanted it to make it interested and entertain people rather than upset or bore them."

At the start of the week, following 75 instalments of his #Corona Chronicles, Kevin posted a video to his Instagram announcing he was turning his project into a 120-page full colour book - "featuring drawings and paintings that document the effect of the pandemic upon everyday life."

He plans to continue posting #Corona Chronicles throughout the second lockdown to contribute to the book as it stands.

If the kickstarter reaches its goal, Kevin hopes the book will be ready to go to press in late November, just in time for delivery before Christmas. With 23 days to go, the crowdfunder has already achieved an impressive £2,391 of the £5,700 goal needed for the book to go to publication.

Those wishing to help Kevin's Corona Chronicles go to press are able to pledge money here, donations starting at £20 which entitles the pledger to their own copy of #Corona Chronicles. Further donations include perks such as postcards, signed copies, and even Kevin's own original artworks.

Kevin remains hopeful that the book will meet its goal, heartened by the growing community support towards those who haven't received the support they need from the Government during the pandemic.

To follow Kevin's #Corona Chronicles, follow his Instagram here.

