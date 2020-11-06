Go shop online, Go local, Go Christmas

Published: 6th November 2020

As we enter a second lock down, Portsmouth residents are being encouraged to click local and support businesses in their community when Christmas shopping online this year.

Portsmouth City Council is challenging residents to digitally rediscover and support their local high streets, markets and all the quirky independent businesses the city boasts by ordering locally online, purchasing gift vouchers and making use of any local click and collect services.

The council are hosting an online directory to provide an easy link to many local businesses at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/gochristmas Many businesses are joining the council's campaign by offering customers special offers and discounts throughout the festive period.

Unfortunately due to the lock down several annual festive events designed to encourage people to visit the high street will not be happening this year, including the Ice Rink in Guildhall Square and the Christmas market in Commercial Road. There will also not be any organised Christmas light switch on events taking place but lights will still be going up around the city later this month.

Cllr Steve Pitt, the council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said: "Remember that spending money locally will help our businesses to survive and protect local jobs. With many non-essential shops having to shut their doors at one of their busiest times we hope you will choose to visit them virtually for your Christmas shopping this year.

"We hope our directory will help you to find the many smaller, independent businesses and individuals that really need your support. Please choose to go local when shopping online and encourage others to do the same. It really could make the difference to the survival of many businesses."

Remember to follow the latest government advice and any guidance businesses have to keep everyone safe.

To find out more, including how businesses can be included in the directory, visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/gochristmas

