Portsmouth Indian Restaurant The Akash to star in Channel 5 documentary

Published: 6th November 2020 14:18

Portsmouth Indian restaurant The Akash is to star in a national television programme tomorrow celebrating the British love of takeaways.

The restaurant, famous for delivering curry to 30 expats in France in 2018, will appear in Saturday Night Takeaways: Binge Britain on Channel 5 at 7.40pm on Saturday 7th November.

The 90-minute show will lift the lid on the British obsession of takeaway foods from fish and chips and kebabs to pizza and curries. It will also reveal that Queen Victoria became partial to a curry - having chicken curry and Daal once a week!

The show interviewed Faz Ahmed and his team from The Akash in Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth, about the delivery they did to the expats in France who were missing their curry and revealed they were willing to go to any lengths for customer service. He said: “It was great to be involved in a show that celebrates our love of food and our obsession with the Great British takeaway and to highlight that we are willing to go to any lengths for customer service."

As well as The Akash other restaurant owners across the country will be talking about the secrets of their success and we also learn that during the Second World War the Government didn’t ration fish and Chips to give people a boost in dark times and how Chicken Tikka Masala became the nation’s favourite.

The show also visits Scotland and finds the fish and chip shop owner who invented the battered mars bar and it also shows Irish firm Manna delivering take aways via a drone - which is currently being trialled and seen as the future of takeaway deliveries.

