New coronavirus local testing site for North Portsmouth

Published: 6th November 2020 15:59

A new coronavirus testing facility opens today (6 Nov) at Northarbour Road in Cosham as part of the work to improve the accessibility of coronavirus testing for local communities. The site will operate 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm.

Tests at the new site are available by booking online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Anyone with coronavirus symptoms should book a test immediately. Tests are free, are relatively painless and take less than a minute but are crucial in helping to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Matthew Winnington, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Social Care says: "We were very pleased to have worked closely with the Department for Health and Social Care to identify and recommend the Northarbour Road location as a local test site. The new site gives our residents more options and availability to get a test, which is vital in the fight against rising coronavirus infection rates, especially as we are all now living within the new national restrictions.

"Anyone locally with symptoms booking a test will now once again have the option of attending a test site in north or south Portsmouth, at either the Northarbour Road site or the Eldon car park site, which means more residents can get a test more easily when they need one."

Tests at the Northarbour Road site will take place indoors, and car parking for around 40 vehicles at a time is available for people who have pre-booked test appointments; they will then enter the building for their test appointment. All visitors will be guided to the entrance, testing area and exit via a planned and signposted route through. Test visits should take no longer than 10 minutes in total.

Those with coronavirus symptoms should NOT travel on public transport to attend test appointments.

Anyone testing positive for the virus in England will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace to help them track their contacts. This will help people to identify who they may have been in close contact with, protecting others from further transmission.

Close contacts of those testing positive will also hear from NHS Test and Trace, advising them to stay at home for 14 days to prevent them from unknowingly spreading the virus. They will be advised to also book a test if they develop symptoms.

Downloading the NHS Covid-19 app can help trace contacts, help you check symptoms, alert you quickly to a positive test result and more.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.