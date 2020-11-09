Witness appeal following Gosport arson

Published: 9th November 2020 15:29

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses after a fire was set in a derelict building on Anglesey Road, Gosport.

Officers were called to the incident just after 6.30pm on Friday (6 November).

The fire caused substantial damage to the building and police are investigating it as an arson.

Officers investigating have conducted a number of enquiries over the weekend and are now turning to the public for help.

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you saw someone enter the building?

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with the reference 44200431804.

