High Sheriff of Hampshire Rev Sue Colman to Honour Unsung Heroes in the Field ff Law and Order

Published: 9th November 2020 18:17
picture of high sheriff of Hampshire, Rev Sue Colman, in ceramonial black hat and white ruffThe High Sheriff of Hampshire 2020-21 Rev Sue Colman is calling for public servants, individuals, volunteers, charities and community organisations to submit their nominations for the High Sheriff Community Awards, to celebrate the good work of those making Hampshire a safer place for all residents.

The High Sheriff, Rev Sue Colman, said: “The awards honour those who deserve special recognition for their good work in the field of law and order. It is important that we take the time to celebrate those who enhance safety and cohesion and go beyond the call of duty in their everyday activities to make Hampshire a better and safer place to live and work, particularly this year with Covid-19 impacting on all of our lives. I would particularly like to honour organisations and individuals who, during this time of pandemic, have adapted their practices and innovated news ways of working to ensure others have remained safe and supported. This is an integral part of the High Sheriff’s role and I very much look forward to honouring the unsung heroes that achieve so much across our Hampshire communities.”

Nomination forms can be downloaded from www.hiwcf.com/high-sheriff-community-awards-2020-21/ and should be returned by email to marketing@hiwcf.com before 6pm on 29th January 2021.

Grant Cornwell MBE, Chief Executive at HIWCF commented “HIWCF is delighted to be partnering the High Sheriff of Hampshire Rev Sue Colman in administering these annual honours and we urge Hampshire residents to make a nomination for any person or organisation working in the area of law and order that has gone above and beyond expectation. Every year, we are inspired by the great work of those receiving an award, which has included police constables, probation officers, street pastors, search and rescue dog handlers, stalking services and domestic abuse centres. The Community Awards enable us to appreciate the efforts of those that have made a real difference to the lives of local people, many of whom have experienced very difficult times.”

The awards will be presented by the High Sheriff at a ceremony on Thursday 18th March 2021, subject to Covid-19 restrictions. More information and contact details for the High Sheriff can be found on www.hampshirehighsheriff.org.uk

