From Desk Job to Dream Job

Published: 11th November 2020 16:37

‘She would sit at her desk and wonder how she would ever make it happen.’

This is a thought many of us have had at points in our working lives and for some it’s thing that drives them forward to success. For frustrated office worker, local girl Hayley Palmer, who by her own admission enjoyed a good chat in the workplace, it has resulted in going from desk job to her dream job in just three years.

Hayley is now presenting ‘That Was Then, This Is Now’ alongside broadcaster Mike Read, with artists including Sir Cliff Richard, Paul Young, Sonia, Chesney & The Fizz (formerly known as Bucks Fizz) to name but a few.



“It’s a dream come true, I knew immediately working in an office wasn’t for me and whilst sat at my desk, I applied for a work placement at ITV and was successfully accepted,” explains Hayley, “Everyone in the office knew that I wouldn’t last, we had some good times, but I would sit and day dream behind the desk!”





Hayley later got her break presenting the Memory Lane 80’s show on Saturday nights, broadcast on Sky, Freesat and Freeview Play. She developed the show to now include weekly celebrity guests and created a new successful mid-week chat and music show, At Home With Hayley.

“I interviewed Mike Stock from Stock, Aitken & Waterman on my 80s show and afterwards we talked about bringing back a Top Of The Pops style show. It’s an honour to be working with Mike Stock & his team. I grew up listening to Jason Donovan Too Many Broken Hearts, & Kylie Minogue, I Should Be So Lucky”.



Hayley’s time working behind a desk wasn’t entirely without purpose, as she’s used her skills to organise her daily work routine as a Presenter.

“It’s not always as glamorous as it seems, a lot of hard work and research goes on behind the scenes”

The new series, ‘That Was Then, This Is Now’ is available on YouTube, pay per view, Thursdays at 7.00pm.

