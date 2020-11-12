New Indoor Street Food Hall to take over Knight & Lee Building

Published: 12th November 2020 11:35

It has been announced today that a new street food hall will open its doors early in 2021 in the iconic Knight & Lee building on Palmerston Road.

The hall promises to offer a selection of the south's best independent food traders within a vibrant street market atmosphere. Music, retro games, monthly events and competitions will take place in the new food space which will also cater for families.

The team behind the popular craft beer pub The Merchant House will bring the street food concept to Palmerston Rd. Stuart Ainsworth from the team commented "We are really excited to be a part of something new at the iconic Southsea building. We will give amazing local food traders the chance to serve their delicious food in a great venue."

In 2019 plans from thatgroup.co.uk were welcomed to turn the site into a multi functioning building including a hotel, shared workspaces, gym, cinema and more. The street food hall will be the latest addition to the project. After shutting it's doors last year, major works to renovate the former home of John Lewis will commence in earnest in early 2021.

To find out more about the new project as and when announcements are made, you can follow the team on Instagram.

