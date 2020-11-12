Portsmouth

>

News

>

Local News Man Charged For Shoplifting Offences in Portsmouth Published: 12th November 2020 17:39 Officers investigating a number of shoplifting offences in Portsmouth have charged a 37-year-old man. Johnny Kerridge of Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth, has been charged with ten shoplifting offences in relation to the following incidents, which occurred between Friday 14 August and Sunday 4 October 2020: On Friday 14 August at 8.20pm, £176 worth of tobacco was stolen from the One Stop store on Chichester Road.

On Saturday 22 August, around £120 worth of tobacco and chocolate was stolen from the Sainsburys Local store on Albert Road on three separate occasions.

On Sunday 23 August at 6.55pm, meat and cheese products worth around £40 were taken from the Co-Op store on Fawcett Road.

On Monday 24 August at 7.45pm, £40 worth of confectionary was stolen from the Co-Op store on Elm Grove.

On Tuesday 25 August at 6.25pm, £60 worth of confectionary was taken from The Co-Op store on Fawcett Road.

On Thursday 27 August at 7.10pm, around £280 worth of products including meat, fish, cheese and chocolate were stolen from the Co-Op store on Copnor Road.

On Thursday 3 September at 2.10pm, meat products worth around £130 were stolen from The Co-Op store on Francis Avenue.

On Saturday 5 September 2020 at 9.30am, £110 worth of meat and various other products were taken from the Co-Op store on Elm Grove.

On Saturday 5 September at 2.55pm, around £200 worth of meat and chocolate was taken from the Co-Op store at The Hard.

On Sunday 4 October at 6.05pm, tobacco products worth approximately £30 were stolen from the Co-Op store on Northern Parade. Kerridge has been remanded in custody and will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday 20 November. The investigation was part of Operation Monster, which sees local officers in Portsmouth work with local businesses to tackle aggravated shoplifting and other offences against them. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.