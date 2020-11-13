https://analytics.google.
New sponsorship opportunities for Hampshire’s Countryside Awards 2021

Published: 13th November 2020 09:53
CPRE logo with the text The Coutryside Charity HampshireCPRE Hampshire, the countryside charity is looking for two new sponsors for its Countryside Awards 2021.

The Countryside Awards celebrate a beautiful, diverse and living countryside that everyone can value and enjoy and demonstrate the many benefits of our countryside and local green spaces.

There are sponsorship opportunities in two categories - Rural Enterprise and Young People. The Rural Enterprise category recognises businesses, community businesses or council organisations which enhance the rural environment and/or rural economy. The Young People category celebrates work that supports young people, with a particular focus on developing an appreciation, knowledge and love of the countryside and environment.

Photo CPRE awards 2019 featuring around 40 people all facing the camera some with arms in the air in celebratory fashion CPRE Hampshire’s Countryside Awards ceremony 2019 (Photo: Jason Allen Photography)

Confirmed sponsors for 2021 are Southern Co-op for the Community and Voluntary category and Hastoe for the Making Places category.

CPRE Hampshire’s Chair, Dee Haas says: “Our flagship event, the Countryside Awards highlight some of the wonderful ways in which communities, young people and businesses get involved with the environment, fostering a love of the countryside or care for our precious wildlife and resources.

During the coronavirus pandemic, there’s been a surge of appreciation for the countryside and an awareness of the role that green spaces and nature play in our wellbeing. We’re realising the value of the countryside nearest to our homes. CPRE Hampshire’s Countryside Awards celebrate those working to enhance our countryside and local green spaces and support our vision for a beautiful and thriving countryside that enriches all our lives.”

CPRE Hampshire asks each sponsor for a donation of £2,500 to the charity each year that the awards are run – currently every other year. To find out more and to understand how your organisation could benefit from being involved, please visit the charity’s website or email chair@cprehampshire.org.uk.

The Countryside Awards culminate in a high-profile ceremony held in September presented by Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant for Hampshire, Nigel Atkinson Esq.

