A new generation of radiographers celebrate graduation

Published: 13th November 2020 10:21

On 11th November at a virtual celebration event, graduates from the Diagnostic Radiography and Medical Imaging course at the University of Portsmouth finally celebrated their success.

Unlike other years, this cohort had missed out on their graduation ceremony due to the global pandemic. This celebration event was organised by the university to recognise the achievements of the students who have just finished their studies as well as those who have won prizes. These included graduate Robyn Crockford and current students Lizzie Hatt and Alistair Hunter-Craig who all won Xiel Radiographic Science Awards. Whilst graduate Bethany Wiltshire and current students Holly Byrne and Ravshan Zakirov all won InHealth Clinical Excellence awards.



Kevin McHugh, Course Lead for Diagnostic Radiography and Medical Imaging, said: "It feels particularly important this year to recognise the hard work and determination of the 2020 graduates. It's been an eventful three years for our graduates and what started out as a journey has now finally culminated into them becoming diagnostic radiographers and finally allied healthcare professionals to support the NHS workforce in what are testing times. As the course lead, I would like to thank both Xiel and InHealth for their support and recognising the achievement of our students in the last academic year."



Dr Jason Oakley, Head (Interim), School of Health and Care Professions, University of Portsmouth, said: "It has been rewarding for the course team to see the cohort grow, develop and mature during their studies. This event has been organised to congratulate our new graduates and wish them good luck for the future. It gives us all a chance to celebrate our student's success despite there being no graduation ceremony."



