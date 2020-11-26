Revolution Plastics: Creating a sustainable future for our city

Published: 13th November 2020 10:32

Find out how the global plastic crisis affects Portsmouth and you. What can you do that will make a difference in our city?

We use plastic in almost every area of our lives – as packaging, in electronics, clothing and building materials. But half of all plastic becomes waste within a year of being made. Most isn’t recycled, and around 8 million tons of plastic ends up in our oceans every year.

It’s a global plastic crisis, and something has to be done. The University is assembling a group of scientists, businesses, campaigners and citizens, like you, who share our ambition to transform the way we make, use and dispose of plastic. We're calling it Revolution Plastics. And this is where you come in: the University of Portsmouth wants your help to start a revolution. Join the revolution!

Explore how we can change our relationship with plastic, right here in Portsmouth.

Join us at this online event where Professor Steve Fletcher, the University’s Director of the Sustainability and the Environment research theme, will introduce you to Revolution Plastics and our progress so far.

Discover how we're tackling the problems associated with plastic - from engineering plastic-dissolving enzymes, making fashion more sustainable and studying how microplastics affect our oceans, economy and the air we breathe.

Hear from a panel of experienced guests who can answer your questions and explore how we can create a more sustainable future.

Councillor Dave Ashmore, Cabinet Member for Environment & Climate Change at Portsmouth City Council

Hannah Harrison, Director of Sustainability at ‎WPP, one of the world’s largest advertising and communications companies.

Gemma Lacey, Director of Sustainability and Communications, Southern Co-operative Ltd

Louis Capitanchik, Co-founder of Jetsam Tech, a Portsmouth-based environmental technology company, whose app allows anyone to contribute to mapping plastic pollution in Portsmouth.

Dr Fay Couceiro, Senior Research Fellow in Biogeochemistry at the University of Portsmouth. Fay’s research looks at pollutants in the environment, including microplastics, and develops ways to prevent or mitigate their impact.

Dr Cressida Bowyer, Senior Research Fellow in the Faculty of Science & Health and the Faculty of Creative & Cultural Industries at the University of Portsmouth

Edward Walls, Academic Representation Officer at the University of Portsmouth Students’ Union

The event will be chaired by Professor Steve Fletcher.

You can submit your question in advance of the meeting by completing this form.

Come along to share your ideas, ask questions, find out how to get involved and explore how, together, we can revolutionise plastics and achieve a sustainable future.

Thursday 26 November 2020, 13:00-14:00 GMT

Please register for your place at the online event here.

