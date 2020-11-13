Innovative approach paves the way for stronger futures for care leavers

Published: 13th November 2020 14:29

Social care professionals in Portsmouth have successfully introduced a new residential care leavers programme to support stronger futures for young people.

From 2014 to 2020, Portsmouth City Council received funding from the Department for Education Children’s Social Care Innovation Programme to create the Aspiration Staying Close project for residential care leavers. The project supported 14 16-18 year olds in residential care from the Portsmouth area by providing them with a gradual and stable transition to independent living via step-down accommodation.

This involved moving to house shares with other project participants and then onto independent living, while getting vital support from key workers. Getting this transition right is essential for care leavers, as many experience difficulty after care which can including breakdown in housing situations or feeling isolated or lonely.

Shannon, a local young person involved in the project, said: "The place I live is quiet and friendly, the household is like a big family."

Looking after the emotional wellbeing of the young adults in the scheme was essential. A number of the people involved in the project had experienced early trauma and separation, with young asylum seekers needing support to overcome post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). All involved were provided the opportunity to talk to a mental health worker.

One of the key factors of success was the strong relationships between the participants and their key workers. Staying Close key workers received training from experts specialising in mental health, educational psychology or staff with knowledge of the benefits system, so that they could better understand young people’s needs and help them directly with a range of support in order to go on to stronger futures.

By the end of the project, the care leavers had made great strides. Ten of the 14 were in education, employment or training and most had remained in their house share throughout the project. Two had moved to independent living and continued to receive support.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education, said: "We're incredibly pleased to receive such a positive evaluationWe want to ensure that all of Portsmouth's looked after children go on to successful futures, and the scheme has built a really successful model for how to ensure that for our young people. It's crucial to us that we take ideas and feedback from our care leavers to continue to build and improve our offering to better support them on to stronger futures."

Projects under the innovation programme funding were evaluated through a consortium of Universities of Oxford, York and Manchester Metropolitan (MMUA).

The project is part of an overarching strategy from Portsmouth City Council to better support its care leavers. Another scheme run by the council is its Supported Lodgings Scheme which pays people to provide lodgings accommodation for young adults aged 16 and over. Foster Portsmouth, the council team responsible for finding, training and supporting fostering and supported lodgings carers, is still seeking those able to provide accommodation and a minimum of 10 hours support a week to a care leaver taking their first steps into independence.

As these young people have a degree of independence this placement option can fit in well with carers who have work commitments.

For more information on supported lodgings, please contact the fostering recruitment team on 023 9283 4071, visit www.foster.portsmouth.gov.uk or email fostering@portsmouthcc.gov.uk

