Unmade Radio: The up-and-coming station with an impetus for inclusivity

Author: Hope Hopkinson Published: 13th November 2020 15:21

Describing themselves as a ‘community radio station offering a platform for DJs and sounds that are not currently represented within local nightlife or radio,' Unmade Radio is a brand new platform started up by local couple Nathan and Molly.

Molly, hailing from Portsmouth and Nathan, who moved to the city from Wolverhampton, are passionate about making radio an accessible and inclusive platform. I had the chance to speak to Molly about the project, its mission, and how lockdown has impacted its launch.

"He's been a DJ for about fifteen years," Molly told me, "and I've always been doing musical bits here and there. After I graduated I tried really hard to find a job in radio or the music industry more generally, but it's so competitive and inaccessible.

"Living in London briefly at the time, it all felt really far removed from my reality. I ended up moving back down to Portsmouth and was welcomed by such a supportive community. Over the last few years, the city has become increasingly creative, but we found that there didn't really exist a central platform music-wise; it can be quite hard for up-and-coming DJs and musicians to get residencies as there isn't much going on nightlife-wise.

"We thought it'd be really great if we could create a platform to be able to give all those people a voice and bring everybody together."

Unmade's mission statement intends that they will "bring bedroom DJs out of their bedrooms, bring unlikely collaborators together, and give Portsmouth stalwarts the opportunity to express themselves," a much-needed reaction to the accessibility problem highlighted by Molly within the music industry. Beyond university societies, getting started in radio is relatively inaccessible, particularly for the first time. However, Molly & Nathan have already managed to get between 35 and 40 up-and-coming DJs involved pre-launch.

"We started with a small cohort of about 8 of us, and just via word of mouth and doing the WeCreate Markets, we've grown really quickly. We were meant to launch on the 23rd of this month, but since we can't and don't really know when we will be able to post-lockdown, we're pushing it back until we know for certain and focusing on building it up as much as possible.

"When events are back up and running, we want to have a really holistic impact on Portsmouth nightlife. Our aim is to be putting on regular events to give DJs a platform. Personally, our passion is electronic music, and we know it's so hard to find anywhere around here that offers anything like that, so we'd like to build up that scene within the city.

"Further down the line, we'd like to branch out and offer workshops in radio production and mixing to make it even more accessible, that's the vision. We've talked to the council and it all feels really promising - Nathan works as a support worker so already is focused in that sort of realm. I work in marketing myself, so it's all worked out quite well!"

Another huge priority in Unmade's mission is to be "inclusive, reactive, and always progressive." Both in terms of platforming all different types of music and all different kinds of DJs, the aim of the project is to represent the music industry as a whole - or rather how it should be.

"One of our main focuses is being inclusive. We know the music industry around here can sometimes feel a bit cliquey and hard to get into, and as a result not everybody is represented. Radio is and can be intersectional - it should be able to reach every different kind of person, but if you're only giving a platform to one kind of DJ, it doesn't really achieve that.

"Currently we have a 17% female roster, compared to an average of 6% in clubs - something we hope to keep improving on as we reach out to more female and non-binary DJs. We're constantly looking out for more people so that we can represent all different kinds of people and also all different kinds of music.

"One of our DJs is a professor at the University, who's currently doing a fellowship studying Female & Non-Binary Representation in Electronic music - she's great! She's doing her fellowship and learning how to DJ to get more insight into the industry, so we're really excited to have people like her on board.

"We were worried when starting up that it'd feel a bit like shouting into the void, but so far we've had so many positive responses which has shown to us how important this sort of platform is."

With the second national lockdown pushing back the official launch of Unmade indefinitely, Molly and Nathan are focused on building up both their roster of DJs and their online presence to make their platform the best it can be when it does launch.

"We're really excited to get it all off the ground. We won't be able to do 24-hour broadcasting from the get-go, we're thinking more weekday evenings and all-day weekends. Hopefully from there we'll be able to grow - we're starting off internet-based and using apps to increase accessibility, but in the future we're looking forward to getting our DAB license to widen our audience.

"Until then, we're going to be releasing a lot of online content via social media: mixes, playlists, meet-the-DJ profiles - everything like that. We want to keep the interest alive and build up the excitement for when we do launch.

"We did have a pre-launch party planned at Outside-In, it was all organised so it could be socially distanced yet still have a good number of people there, and our DJs were going to play throughout the day. It's a shame that we've had to delay it all, but it gives us a bit more time to flesh everything out and also we are aware there are much bigger things going on to worry about at the minute!"

It's clear from speaking to Molly that the couple's passion for music extends much further than the day-to-day of it all, focused instead on the cultural and societal impact radio can have. It acts as a community for those from all walks of life, united by one passion with many overlapping branches. Unmade Radio feels like a project that embodies this in its very DNA, and I for one am excited to see how it uplifts the Portsmouth music scene of present. Whilst the lockdown inhibits in many ways, it also presents an opportunity for regeneration. The importance of the arts - music in particular - is at the forefront of many peoples' priorities more so now than ever before; and projects like Unmade are the driving force behind what the 'new normal' of the music scene will look like in a post-lockdown Portsmouth.

To keep up to date with what Unmade Radio are working on, you can find them on Instagram and also visit their website. Unmade are also regularly updating their Spotify with playlists to fend off the Lockdown blues - you can listen to their first instalment below.

