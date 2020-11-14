Portsmouth Cathedral brings comfort and joy this Christmas

Published: 14th November 2020 16:49

Christmas may be different this year, but Portsmouth Cathedral’s season of services, concerts and celebrations will bring comfort and joy however you choose to join us.

Portsmouth Cathedral will be shining a light in the darkness, with a range of beautiful breath-taking services and seasonal concerts this December. Bringing families around the city together for celebration and worship, several the Cathedral’s services continue to be steamed online for you to enjoy from the comfort of home.

Portsmouth Cathedral’s Choirs will be continuing to uplift spirits with their songs of praise throughout the Christmas period, several services have been planned in the Cathedral allowing for safe, socially distanced services. If you cannot join us, selected concerts will also be available to livestream online, letting you join in the celebration and worship easily from home. Though some of our much-loved Christmas traditions may not be able to happen this year, including our ever-popular Christmas Market - we’ll be looking forward to the many traditions we are able to enjoy including Midnight Mass, our children’s services and Christmas Day Eucharist.

December is also a fantastic time to visit the Cathedral and discover some of the hidden secrets and treasures. The Cathedral is open daily to visitors, and only a five-minute walk from Gunwharf Quays and Southsea Common, so the perfect place to stop off on a winter walk. With free entry to visitors, it’s the perfect family afternoon to explore and discover more about ‘the Cathedral of the Sea’.

Find out more about Christmas at Portsmouth Cathedral, including a full schedule of services and events at https://portsmouthcathedral.org.uk/christmas

