Lockdown movies from No.6 Cinema

Published: 17th November 2020 09:29

number six cinema logoAs we drift into our second lockdown and winter comes upon us, we’re all sure to be watching more content on our tellies and online so the fact that Curzon Home Cinema have released their latest discount code will be welcome news to those who enjoy the type of film they distribute. The code is LOCKDOWN2 and is valid until 2nd of December. You can receive a 15% discount on titles such as Hope GapMemories of MurderSummer of ’85ShirleyBeing a Human Person and About Endlessness (even the title of this film seems on point) which was due for imminent release into cinemas.

The second bit of interesting news is that the BBC have teamed up with the BFI and BBC Films and curated a season of British Film Premieres. Films include; ApostasyMake UpPerfect 10Lynn and LucyMonsoonOne Man and his Shoes and Dirty God. No6 screened Apostasy last year and we certainly would have screened some if not all the rest if we could have. It’s an incredible opportunity to see these films and a boon that they are available at no extra charge to all who have a TV licence!

The films premiering in the British Film Premiere season are all backed by BBC Film and the BFI, which awards National Lottery funding. They are all critically acclaimed feature films which premiered at top tier international film festivals, with many nominated for or winning major awards.

Patrick Holland, Controller of BBC Two, says: “I am delighted that BBC Two will be showcasing this astonishing mix of new British films, making them available to audiences across the country. They are testament to the brilliant voices and talents working in the UK today and we couldn’t be prouder to bring them to the small screen.”

Click here to find more details about the films and the accompanying introductions, or head over to BBC iplayer to start watching.

 

