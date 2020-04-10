Cosham library to close for revamp until spring

Published: 17th November 2020 16:44

Cosham Library is closing from Monday (23 November) for major repairs and refurbishment. It is expected to reopen in April after roof repairs, redecoration, electrical work and layout improvements.

During the closure, Portsmouth City Council hopes to bring its mobile library to the area twice a week. The service will depend on the coronavirus restrictions in force after 2 December, when lockdown is due to end.

Updates on the mobile service will be available on the Official Portsmouth Libraries Facebook page and www.portsmouth.gov.uk

During the current lockdown restrictions, selected libraries are open for collecting books that have been ordered, and for people who need to use public computers because they can't get online otherwise. Branches currently offering these services are Beddow, Central, North End and Southsea.

To order a book or other item, residents can call their nearest library or email askalibrarian@portsmouthcc.gov.uk They can then collect it from their chosen branch.

People who can't get to a library to collect books can call the HIVE community helpline on 023 9261 6709 to arrange a home delivery.

During the current restrictions, visitor parking permits can be bought using www.myringgo.co.uk

The council is hoping to reopen Beddow, Central, North End and Southsea libraries for browsing and loans as soon as safety rules make it possible. It is also planning to reopen other branches if safety approval is given.

General information enquiries can be emailed to askalibrarian@portsmouthcc.gov.uk

Residents can also visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/freefun and find out how to enjoy a huge range of free entertainment from the council's library service. This includes audiobooks, e-books, unlimited music streaming, magazines and newspapers.

The Official Portsmouth Libraries Facebook page is also a useful source of library information and activities.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development and Deputy Leader of the council, said: "We're sorry Cosham library will be closed for a while, but we need to invest in the future and make sure it can continue to offer a service to local people.

"We'd like to thank residents in advance for their patience while this work goes on.

"We're also grateful to library users for bearing with us during the pandemic, as we strive to offer a safe service in accordance with the restrictions."

For more information on libraries go to www.portsmouth.gov.uk/services/libraries For updates on services during the pandemic go to www.portsmouth.gov.uk/coronavirus

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.