https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"A fantastic site, literally everything that is happening in Portsmouth is reported on this page."
- Joanne, Portsmouth Watersports Centre
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Cosham library to close for revamp until spring

Published: 17th November 2020 16:44
Photo of Cosham LibraryCosham Library is closing from Monday (23 November) for major repairs and refurbishment. It is expected to reopen in April after roof repairs, redecoration, electrical work and layout improvements.

During the closure, Portsmouth City Council hopes to bring its mobile library to the area twice a week. The service will depend on the coronavirus restrictions in force after 2 December, when lockdown is due to end.

Updates on the mobile service will be available on the Official Portsmouth Libraries Facebook page and www.portsmouth.gov.uk

During the current lockdown restrictions, selected libraries are open for collecting books that have been ordered, and for people who need to use public computers because they can't get online otherwise. Branches currently offering these services are Beddow, Central, North End and Southsea.

To order a book or other item, residents can call their nearest library or email askalibrarian@portsmouthcc.gov.uk  They can then collect it from their chosen branch.

People who can't get to a library to collect books can call the HIVE community helpline on 023 9261 6709 to arrange a home delivery.

During the current restrictions, visitor parking permits can be bought using www.myringgo.co.uk

The council is hoping to reopen Beddow, Central, North End and Southsea libraries for browsing and loans as soon as safety rules make it possible. It is also planning to reopen other branches if safety approval is given.

General information enquiries can be emailed to askalibrarian@portsmouthcc.gov.uk

Residents can also visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/freefun and find out how to enjoy a huge range of free entertainment from the council's library service. This includes audiobooks, e-books, unlimited music streaming, magazines and newspapers.

The Official Portsmouth Libraries Facebook page is also a useful source of library information and activities.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development and Deputy Leader of the council, said: "We're sorry Cosham library will be closed for a while, but we need to invest in the future and make sure it can continue to offer a service to local people.

"We'd like to thank residents in advance for their patience while this work goes on.

"We're also grateful to library users for bearing with us during the pandemic, as we strive to offer a safe service in accordance with the restrictions."

For more information on libraries go to www.portsmouth.gov.uk/services/libraries For updates on services during the pandemic go to www.portsmouth.gov.uk/coronavirus 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Podcasts | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Lifestyle | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies