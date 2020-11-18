Plans Published for Havant Thicket Reservoir

Published: 18th November 2020 10:19

Portsmouth Water’s plans to build the first new reservoir in the UK since the 1980s have been published for consultation by local planning authorities.

The company recently submitted planning applications for Havant Thicket Reservoir in Havant and an associated pipeline and these documents are now available for review via Havant Borough Council and East Hampshire District Council.

The reservoir, which is being progressed in collaboration with Southern Water, would cost £120 million to build over nine years.

Key benefits of the project include:

Securing vital water supplies for the water-stressed South East

Safeguarding world-famous chalk streams in Hampshire - the River Test and River Itchen

Boosting local communities and wildlife by creating a new, green leisure hub with a visitor centre, network of trails and a 10-hectare wetland and bird watching area

Bob Taylor, Portsmouth Water’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “It’s really exciting our planning applications have now been published, enabling people to explore in more detail what we want to deliver for our communities and the environment.”

“Our plans have been shaped by what the public has told us and we remain committed to listening to people’s views, helping us make the most of this unique opportunity to provide a range of hugely positive benefits for our area for the next 100 years and beyond.”

The newly-published planning application documents for Havant Thicket Reservoir include details about the changes Portsmouth Water has made to its plans following feedback gathered during a public consultation earlier this year.

This includes reducing the amount of woodland which needs to be removed and increasing plans to create more native woodland and pasture.

Details of the applications can be found on the councils’ websites as per the links below. All comments should be shared directly with the councils.

Havant Borough Council - Reservoir application and Pipeline application

East Hampshire District Council - Reservoir application.

To support the consultation, Portsmouth Water has also released a series of new short films about key aspects of the reservoir scheme, which can be found on Portsmouth Water’s YouTube channel.

The latest updates on the project are also available at www.portsmouthwater.co.uk/havant-thicket-reservoir or via @HavantReservoir on Facebook.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.