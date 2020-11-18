Dick Whittington at the Kings: The Little Panto that Could

Ahead of their amended dates following lockdown restrictions - I spoke to Jack Edwards and Sean Smith of the Kings Theatre's 2020 Pantomime, Dick Whittington.

Originally intended to run from November 28th, the Kings' annual panto has remained strong in the face of adversity, hoping to open their curtains on the 8th December once lockdown restrictions are eased.

"It's all been a bit of a rollercoaster!", Jack told me. As he's currently occupying the roles of Creative Director, Producer, and the Panto's very own ‘Dame Dolly,' I didn't doubt this for a second.

"When the first lockdown hit, we made a decision straight away that we wanted to go ahead with the panto no matter what. We had Peter Pan planned originally, but due to the restrictions that kept being announced, the costs of that production outweighed the amount of audience members to make it financially viable.

"We usually have a cycle of pantomimes in the Theatre - so we have Cinderella one year, Aladdin the next, and so on. We decided to break the cycle and do Dick Whittington, as it was a show we could do with a full cast, even with social distancing restrictions. The only thing we've had to do differently is cut down the number of children as their safety is a priority - but it still feels like a full-scale production."

Prior to the second Lockdown, the Kings held auditions for the ensemble and dancers, resulting in finding a full West End cast. "We're so lucky to have the cast we do," Jack told me. "We've found local talent who've all worked in the West End in the past - we've even got one cast member who's done a Harry Potter show in Vegas, so it's pretty stellar!

"We're also really lucky to have Sean (Smith), a real Portsmouth talent who was a member of Same Difference."

A born-and-raised Portsmouth lad, Sean reached the final of the X-Factor back in 2007 with his sister Sarah, who now owns and runs SD Studios in the city. Sean is cast in the titular role of Dick Whittington, and shares Jack's excitement about the upcoming run.

"Everything's going really well," Sean told me. "The cast and crew are being tested regularly to make sure we're all fit and healthy, and we're just trying to look on the bright side of the dates being pushed back by lockdown. It means we've got a bit of extra rehearsal time, so we have no excuse not to know our lines now!

"The whole cast is great - the theatre community as a whole is so lovely and caring, so the hardest part is not knowing whether we can hug one another or not!"

Before Sean shot to fame on the X-Factor, he was a member of the Portsmouth Players, and started his performing career in and around the city.

"I did a lot of performing at school," he told me. "My teacher at the time was a huge mentor to me, I feel like everything I've learnt is really influenced by growing up in Portsmouth. Some of the earliest stuff I ever did on stage was actually at the Kings, so it's a place I know like the back of my hand; I have a lot of love for it.

"One thing I'll say about everyone at the Kings is that they're some of the most determined people I've ever met. They've reassured us the whole way through that the show will go on, and it's given us all such a positive feeling. I feel so lucky to be doing what I love again, and it's all thanks to everyone behind the scenes for pulling out all the stops.

"One of the quotes from Paul (Woolfe, CEO of the Kings Theatre) that's kept me going is, ‘even if we lose money, it doesn't matter'. It just goes to show that we're doing this out of pure love for the theatre and wanting to give back to the community. We're just all feeling extremely positive about it all, and excited to get started!"

Jack certainly echoed the same sentiment as Sean; reinforcing how the determination to put the panto on comes from a drive to give back to those who have supported the theatre and arts in general. Speaking with both his Dame hat on, and the several other behind-the-scenes hats that he wears too, his pride in the entire team's work is evident and lovely to hear.

"The Kings Theatre has been a part of my life ever since I was young," Jack told me. "I started in the amateurs and came up through the ranks, so to now be the creative director feels very full circle. Paul has completely turned the venue around in the three years he's been here - we're very lucky to have him. It's a real team effort.

"So many people in theatre have been out of work lately," he reflected, "so we're really happy that we can provide jobs for so many people. It's not just the actors, but the backstage crew, too. Everyone's had a rough year with very little certainty about the future, so it's really rewarding to be able to do this.

"There are a lot of venues around the UK going ahead with pantos too, but a lot of them have reduced the run-time to one hour, without an interval. We're actually the only theatre on the South Coast that are doing a full-length pantomime with an interval! We're so proud of the work we've done and that the show hasn't had to be cheapened at all as a result.

"If there's one thing we can do for Portsmouth this year - we want to give them a Christmas! There's been so much uncertainty surrounding everything, so we hope that the show can bring along some festive joy. The venue is as safe and secure as can be; we've got all the right PPE and have been given the good to go tick from VisitEngland - so we hope the people of Portsmouth will feel safe and excited to come and see the show once lockdown is over."

With the lockdown due to end on the 2nd December, opening night is finally becoming a more real and tangible prospect for the cast and crew of Dick Whittington - having been anticipating and occasionally questioning its opening for the last nine months. The resilience and hard work of everybody involved is clear to see - particularly admirable in a year where the theatre and arts in general have been neglected by the Government. It goes to show what good a community can do by banding together to create something positive.

"This Christmas is more important than any other year as people just need an escape," Jack said. "We just feel so fortunate to be able to offer this, and we just want everyone to come, have a good time, and forget about everything going on outside for a couple of hours at least. The power of theatre is that it can do this for people, and we can't wait to show people that the theatre remains alive and well as the beating heart of Portsmouth."

To purchase tickets for the pantomime (all £20, with a money-back guarantee), visit the Kings Theatre's website.

