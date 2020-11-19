Sea wall secured for storm season

Published: 19th November 2020 09:48

Southsea is safer from the risk of flooding, thanks to critical repairs of a historic section of storm-damaged seawall at 10 Gun Battery, next to the Square Tower in Old Portsmouth.

The damage happened in early 2020 following a series of successive storm events, namely Storm Brendan and Storm Ciara.

Works were undertaken over four weeks as part of the Portsmouth City Council's Southsea Coastal Scheme, in close consultation with Historic England.

Southsea Coastal Scheme Engineer Amy Brittan said: "With the winter storm season ahead of us, we have worked quickly to get the section of seawall repaired.

"Multiple stones that had been pushed into the wall by the force of the waves have been realigned, with any voids behind these stones being filled and any missing stones being replaced.

"As always, when working with a structure that is classed as a Scheduled Ancient Monument, all works were undertaken in consultation with Historic England."

The repairs were undertaken by contractors Suttle Projects Ltd, as part of the Southsea Coastal Scheme.

The Scheme is the UK's largest local authority-led coastal defences' project, worth more than £100M. It will stretch for 4.5km from Old Portsmouth to Eastney and help to reduce the risk of flooding to more than 10,000 homes and 700 businesses.

